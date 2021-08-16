Government action needed to control price and supply of antigen test kits

An ATK in Thailand is priced at THB350 to THB400 per kit (for single use). The price is extremely high as some people need to use it many times or even every day.

There are 34 suppliers registered with the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) as of Thursday, offering different types of ATKs They are imported from many countries, such as China, South Korea, Switzerland, and Spain.

The average price of ATK on foreign websites is THB100 per kit/use. The prices as shown on some websites were:

▪︎Alibaba 88 cents (THB60) to US$1.19 (THB100 per kit/use) on average, including transportation and other import costs.

▪︎eBay THB80-180 on average

▪︎Amazon THB165 on average