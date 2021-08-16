Monday, August 16, 2021

in-focus

Government action needed to control price and supply of antigen test kits

An antigen test kit (ATK) is essential to test for Covid-19 at home, but sadly the selling price in Thailand is high when compared to other countries.

An ATK in Thailand is priced at THB350 to THB400 per kit (for single use). The price is extremely high as some people need to use it many times or even every day.

There are 34 suppliers registered with the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) as of Thursday, offering different types of ATKs They are imported from many countries, such as China, South Korea, Switzerland, and Spain.

The average price of ATK on foreign websites is THB100 per kit/use. The prices as shown on some websites were:

▪︎Alibaba 88 cents (THB60) to US$1.19 (THB100 per kit/use) on average, including transportation and other import costs.
▪︎eBay THB80-180 on average
▪︎Amazon THB165 on average

Information from the Ministry of Commerce revealed that there were 10 brands of ATK in the market. The average price was THB250 to THB350 per kit, while other brands are reconsidering the selling price.

Recently, a meeting of the Central Committee on the Prices of Goods and Services, chaired by Commerce Minister Jurin Laksanawisit, decided to form a subcommittee to monitor and analyse the situation of ATK. The committee will also create guidelines for sale of ATK.

The government could compare the prices with those in foreign countries to find the appropriate price and ensure sufficient stocks of ATK in the market. If the National Health Security Office could distribute 8.5 million ATKs according to the plan, importers will be forced to reconsider their profit margin from selling ATKs.

Published : August 16, 2021

By : BangkokBizNews

Related News

Dark Red lockdown extended till end of August

Published : August 16, 2021

More clashes as ‘car mob’ rally heads to Prayut’s home

Published : August 16, 2021

Indians mark 75 years of freedom with sumptuous splendor

Published : August 16, 2021

Opposition submits no-confidence motion against PM, 5 ministers

Published : August 16, 2021

Latest News

Chinese researchers develop new material in glassy state capable of scratching diamond

Published : August 16, 2021

Thai stocks defy downward Asian trend with slight rise

Published : August 16, 2021

Dark Red lockdown extended till end of August

Published : August 16, 2021

More clashes as ‘car mob’ rally heads to Prayut’s home

Published : August 16, 2021

Share this article

Nation Thailnad
ABOUT

ONLINE ADVERTISING
Please contact:
Nutwara Seangwarin
Email: [email protected]
Chalengpot Boonsue
Email: [email protected]
ฝ่ายขาย: 02-3383333

Category
    Partner

    Copyright Ⓒ 2021 Nationthailand - All rights reserved.