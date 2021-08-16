Monday, August 16, 2021

in-focus

Rural doctors slam GPO for buying test kits at double the price

In a Facebook post on Sunday, the Rural Doctors Society announced that the Lepu antigen test kits bought by Thailand were being sold for less than a dollar on Alibaba.

The Government Pharmaceutical Organisation (GPO) and the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) have put in an order for 8.5 million kits with Ostland Capital. Each kit is priced at 70 baht, and Rural Doctors said the price should have been negotiated to less than a dollar (33.32 baht) considering the size of the order.

Two days ago, Rural Doctors also questioned the authorities’ decision to buy Lepu antigen test kits, considering their quality and precision are questionable.

The doctors asked GPO why it did not buy the kits directly from Alibaba for half the price, instead of getting a private company to pocket huge profits.

The Rural Doctors Society has called on the GPO, FDA, Rajavithi Hospital and Public Health Ministry to reveal details of the deal and has urged the government to solve this problem, so it doesn’t become another failure.

Published : August 16, 2021

By : The Nation

Related News

Dark Red lockdown extended till end of August

Published : August 16, 2021

More clashes as ‘car mob’ rally heads to Prayut’s home

Published : August 16, 2021

Indians mark 75 years of freedom with sumptuous splendor

Published : August 16, 2021

Opposition submits no-confidence motion against PM, 5 ministers

Published : August 16, 2021

Latest News

Chinese researchers develop new material in glassy state capable of scratching diamond

Published : August 16, 2021

Thai stocks defy downward Asian trend with slight rise

Published : August 16, 2021

Dark Red lockdown extended till end of August

Published : August 16, 2021

More clashes as ‘car mob’ rally heads to Prayut’s home

Published : August 16, 2021

Share this article

Nation Thailnad
ABOUT

ONLINE ADVERTISING
Please contact:
Nutwara Seangwarin
Email: [email protected]
Chalengpot Boonsue
Email: [email protected]
ฝ่ายขาย: 02-3383333

Category
    Partner

    Copyright Ⓒ 2021 Nationthailand - All rights reserved.