Tuesday, August 17, 2021

in-focus

Thailand’s tourist sandbox expands to cover more destinations

  • Home
  • »
  • in-focus
  • »
  • Thailand’s tourist sandbox expands ...

An announcement on the government website on Monday says that foreigners arriving in Thailand via the Phuket Sandbox scheme can travel between Phuket and certain destinations in Surat Thani, Krabi and Phang Nga.

The destinations covered in this project include:
• Koh Samui, Koh Pha-ngan and Koh Tao in Surat Thani,
• Koh Phi Phi, Koh Ngai and Railay Beach in Krabi,
• Khao Lak, Koh Yao Noi and Koh Yao Yai in Phang Nga.

Under the Phuket Sandbox, fully inoculated foreigners who test negative for Covid-19 can arrive in Phuket and move around freely for 14 days. If all their subsequent Covid-19 tests come out negative, they can travel to other provinces in Thailand.

From July 1, when the project kicked off, until August 14, Phuket has welcomed 20,727 tourists, 57 of whom tested positive for Covid-19 and seven have recovered.
Official figures show that Phuket earned 829 million baht in revenue in July alone.

Meanwhile, most of the 29,700 foreigners who have cancelled their trip say they find the mandatory 14-day stay in Phuket too long and too expensive.

Published : August 17, 2021

By : The Nation

Related News

Pharmacies, online vendors in trouble for jacking up prices of test kits, Fah Talai Jone

Published : August 17, 2021

Phetchabun governor dismisses rumours of infection cluster

Published : August 17, 2021

Khao Yai closes 2 key attractions over rainy season

Published : August 17, 2021

Nakhon Si Thammarat doctor quits after sneaking Pfizer shot for her sister

Published : August 17, 2021

Latest News

Pharmacies, online vendors in trouble for jacking up prices of test kits, Fah Talai Jone

Published : August 17, 2021

Apec report forecasts 6.4% growth in 2021 after strong Q1

Published : August 17, 2021

Thailand’s tourist sandbox expands to cover more destinations

Published : August 17, 2021

Phetchabun governor dismisses rumours of infection cluster

Published : August 17, 2021

Share this article

Nation Thailnad
ABOUT

ONLINE ADVERTISING
Please contact:
Nutwara Seangwarin
Email: [email protected]
Chalengpot Boonsue
Email: [email protected]
ฝ่ายขาย: 02-3383333

Category
    Partner

    Copyright Ⓒ 2021 Nationthailand - All rights reserved.