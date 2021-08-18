Tuesday, August 17, 2021

in-focus

Thammasat needs partners to help secure vaccines supplies: director

After Thammasat University councillors resolved on Monday to source Covid-19 vaccines, the university hospital’s director Dr Pharuhat Tor-Udom said this campaign will be much like the one run by Chulabhorn Royal Academy.

The vaccines imported by the academy are sourced by the Thai Red Cross Society, which has the authority to manage medicines, vaccines and medical supplies as well as contact manufacturers directly.

Other hospitals have also shown interest in importing alternative vaccines that do not duplicate the ones imported by other government agencies like the Government Pharmaceutical Organisation.

Dr Pharuhat said Thammasat plans to import generation-2 vaccines to boost immunity and is considering Novavax and Moderna.

However, he said, vaccines are changing almost daily, and some companies will only deal with governments.

Issues like these and limited funding may hamper the university’s efforts to procure vaccines, he said, adding that ideally, it needs a partner to help with the project.

Thammasat is in talks with the University Hospital Network (UHOSNET), royal institutions and associations, including private hospitals, and hopes to secure supplies by next year.

Published : August 17, 2021

By : The Nation

Related News

Banks in Bangkok malls can open till 8pm from Aug 18

Published : August 17, 2021

Cabinet approves purchase of 30m Pfizer doses for delivery in Q4

Published : August 17, 2021

Doctors group to inspect quality of ATKs in ‘suspicious’ procurement deal

Published : August 17, 2021

Bang Sue Grand Station opens 400-bed isolation centre as Bangkok cases surge

Published : August 17, 2021

Latest News

Health agency defends purchase of another 12m Sinovac doses

Published : August 17, 2021

Banks in Bangkok malls can open till 8pm from Aug 18

Published : August 17, 2021

Thammasat needs partners to help secure vaccines supplies: director

Published : August 17, 2021

Cabinet approves purchase of 30m Pfizer doses for delivery in Q4

Published : August 17, 2021

Share this article

Nation Thailnad
ABOUT

ONLINE ADVERTISING
Please contact:
Nutwara Seangwarin
Email: [email protected]
Chalengpot Boonsue
Email: [email protected]
ฝ่ายขาย: 02-3383333

Category
    Partner

    Copyright Ⓒ 2021 Nationthailand - All rights reserved.