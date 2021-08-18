Thammasat needs partners to help secure vaccines supplies: director

The vaccines imported by the academy are sourced by the Thai Red Cross Society, which has the authority to manage medicines, vaccines and medical supplies as well as contact manufacturers directly.

Other hospitals have also shown interest in importing alternative vaccines that do not duplicate the ones imported by other government agencies like the Government Pharmaceutical Organisation.

Dr Pharuhat said Thammasat plans to import generation-2 vaccines to boost immunity and is considering Novavax and Moderna.

However, he said, vaccines are changing almost daily, and some companies will only deal with governments.

Issues like these and limited funding may hamper the university’s efforts to procure vaccines, he said, adding that ideally, it needs a partner to help with the project.

Thammasat is in talks with the University Hospital Network (UHOSNET), royal institutions and associations, including private hospitals, and hopes to secure supplies by next year.