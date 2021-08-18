Rains ease across country as southwest monsoon weakens

It added that waves in the Andaman Sea and the upper Gulf are about 1 metre high and 1-2 metres during thundershowers.
Here’s the weather forecast for the next 24 hours:
North: Thundershowers in 40 per cent of the area; temperature lows of 23-24 degrees and highs of 33-36 degrees Celsius.
Northeast: Thundershowers in 30 per cent of the area; temperature lows of 23-26 degrees and highs of 33-37 degrees Celsius.
Central: Thundershowers in 20 per cent of the area; temperature lows of 23-26 degrees, highs of 35-37 degrees Celsius.
East: Thundershowers in 30 per cent of the area; temperature lows of 24-26 degrees, highs of 31-35 degrees Celsius; waves a metre high and 1-2 metres during thundershowers.
South (east coast): Thundershowers in 40 per cent of the area with isolated heavy rains; temperature lows of 23-24 degrees, highs of 31-34 degrees Celsius; waves a metre high and 1-2 metres during thundershowers.
South (west coast): Thundershowers in 40 per cent of the area with isolated heavy rains; temperature lows of 20-25 degrees, highs of 30-33 degrees Celsius; waves a metre high and 1-2 metres during thundershowers.
Bangkok and surrounding areas: Thundershowers in 10 per cent of the area; temperature lows of 24-27 degrees, highs of 33-36 degrees Celsius.
Published : August 18, 2021
By : THE NATION
