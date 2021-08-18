Wednesday, August 18, 2021

Rains ease across country as southwest monsoon weakens

Less rain is likely over Thailand except for isolated heavy showers in the lower South amid a weakening southwest monsoon across the country, the Andaman Sea and the Gulf of Thailand, the Meteorological Department said on Wednesday.

It added that waves in the Andaman Sea and the upper Gulf are about 1 metre high and 1-2 metres during thundershowers.

Here’s the weather forecast for the next 24 hours:

North: Thundershowers in 40 per cent of the area; temperature lows of 23-24 degrees and highs of 33-36 degrees Celsius.

Northeast: Thundershowers in 30 per cent of the area; temperature lows of 23-26 degrees and highs of 33-37 degrees Celsius.

Central: Thundershowers in 20 per cent of the area; temperature lows of 23-26 degrees, highs of 35-37 degrees Celsius.

East: Thundershowers in 30 per cent of the area; temperature lows of 24-26 degrees, highs of 31-35 degrees Celsius; waves a metre high and 1-2 metres during thundershowers.

South (east coast): Thundershowers in 40 per cent of the area with isolated heavy rains; temperature lows of 23-24 degrees, highs of 31-34 degrees Celsius; waves a metre high and 1-2 metres during thundershowers.

South (west coast): Thundershowers in 40 per cent of the area with isolated heavy rains; temperature lows of 20-25 degrees, highs of 30-33 degrees Celsius; waves a metre high and 1-2 metres during thundershowers.

Bangkok and surrounding areas: Thundershowers in 10 per cent of the area; temperature lows of 24-27 degrees, highs of 33-36 degrees Celsius.

Source: Thailand Meteorological Department

Published : August 18, 2021

By : THE NATION

