Record 301 deaths, 20,902 new infections in Thailand

Meanwhile, 22,208 patients have recovered and been discharged over the past 24 hours.

Since the epidemic kicked off last year, Thailand has had 989,859 Covid-19 cases, 775,327 of whom have recovered, 205,946 are still in hospitals and 8,586 have died.

Separately, another 417,169 people were given their first Covid-19 shot in the last 24 hours, 122,206 their second shot, and 8,936 their third shot, bringing the total Covid-19 vaccine doses administered in Thailand to 25,167,060.

According to Worldometer, as of 10am on Thursday, confirmed cases globally had risen to 210.13 million, 188.24 million of whom have recovered, 17.49 million are active cases (108,059 in severe condition) and 4.40 million have died (up by 10,553).