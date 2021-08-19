Thursday, August 19, 2021

in-focus

Record 301 deaths, 20,902 new infections in Thailand

Thailand crossed the 300 mark for a second day running with 301 deaths on Thursday and 20,902 new infections, 148 of which were found in prisons.

Meanwhile, 22,208 patients have recovered and been discharged over the past 24 hours.

Since the epidemic kicked off last year, Thailand has had 989,859 Covid-19 cases, 775,327 of whom have recovered, 205,946 are still in hospitals and 8,586 have died.

Separately, another 417,169 people were given their first Covid-19 shot in the last 24 hours, 122,206 their second shot, and 8,936 their third shot, bringing the total Covid-19 vaccine doses administered in Thailand to 25,167,060.

According to Worldometer, as of 10am on Thursday, confirmed cases globally had risen to 210.13 million, 188.24 million of whom have recovered, 17.49 million are active cases (108,059 in severe condition) and 4.40 million have died (up by 10,553).

Thailand ranks 34th on the global list of most cases, which is topped by the US with 38.07 million, followed by India with 32.32 million, Brazil with 20.46 million, Russia with 6.66 million and France with 6.53 million.

Published : August 19, 2021

By : The Nation

