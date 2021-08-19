Thursday, August 19, 2021

in-focus

Protester shot in Din Daeng clash still in coma

The 20-year-old protester who had been shot in the back of his head on Monday is still comatose, Rajavithi Hospital said in an update on Thursday.

The “Thalu Fah” pro-democracy group had gathered at Bangkok’s Victory Monument on Monday afternoon in a bid to march to Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha’s home and demand his resignation.

Crowd-control police, however, blocked them at the Din Daeng intersection, sparking a violent clash.

Reports say that a 20-year-old protester was shot in the back of his head. He fell immediately and was later taken to Rajavithi Hospital.

The hospital said the man had been shot near his left ear. He also had a cardiac arrest, and the bullet was still lodged near the top of the spinal cord.

The patient is hooked up to a ventilator and has swelling in the brain due to cardiac arrest. Doctors said the patient is being closely monitored.

Published : August 19, 2021

By : The Nation

