Protester shot in Din Daeng clash still in coma

The “Thalu Fah” pro-democracy group had gathered at Bangkok’s Victory Monument on Monday afternoon in a bid to march to Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha’s home and demand his resignation.

Crowd-control police, however, blocked them at the Din Daeng intersection, sparking a violent clash.

Reports say that a 20-year-old protester was shot in the back of his head. He fell immediately and was later taken to Rajavithi Hospital.

The hospital said the man had been shot near his left ear. He also had a cardiac arrest, and the bullet was still lodged near the top of the spinal cord.

The patient is hooked up to a ventilator and has swelling in the brain due to cardiac arrest. Doctors said the patient is being closely monitored.