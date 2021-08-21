Saturday, August 21, 2021

in-focus

Laos fines seven Thais for picking mushrooms in border area

Seven Thai nationals were fined by Laos authorities after they were reportedly caught picking mushrooms near the Ubon Ratchathani-Laos border.

The Laos authority at Muang Champassak on Friday brought seven Thai nationals -- two males and five females -- to the Chong Mek border checkpoint in Ubon Ratchathani’s Sirindhorn district, after the group allegedly entered the forest in the Laos border to pick up mushrooms.

They were reportedly fined THB6,000 each by the Laos authority for entering the country without a vaccination certificate, which is a requirement during the Covid-19 situation.

Laos fines seven Thais for picking mushrooms in border area

The seven were tested via swab method at the border checkpoint, according to the Ministry of Public Health’s regulations, and will stay in quarantine at Yang Noi field hospital for 14 days to monitor their symptoms.

Suwit (last name withheld), aged 33 years, one of the mushroom pickers, said that Laos officials had been taking good care of Thai detainees in Laos’ state quarantine facility while following the Covid-19 prevention protocol.

“They even allowed my relatives living in Laos to send us food that we wished to eat,” he added.

Laos fines seven Thais for picking mushrooms in border area

Published : August 21, 2021

By : THE NATION

Related News

A one-sided battle of elephants

Published : August 21, 2021

Thailand reports fewer new Covid cases and related deaths

Published : August 21, 2021

Press armbands no protective shields during protest crackdowns

Published : August 21, 2021

Police clarify on payment of allowances to crowd control officers

Published : August 21, 2021

Latest News

Thailand reports fewer new Covid cases and related deaths

Published : August 21, 2021

Press armbands no protective shields during protest crackdowns

Published : August 21, 2021

Man who claimed to have bomb near Capitol charged with threatening to use weapon of mass destruction

Published : August 21, 2021

Pierre Sprey, Pentagon analyst who battled brass to produce A-10 warplane, dies at 83

Published : August 21, 2021

Share this article

Nation Thailnad
ABOUT

ONLINE ADVERTISING
Please contact:
Nutwara Seangwarin
Email: [email protected]
Chalengpot Boonsue
Email: [email protected]
ฝ่ายขาย: 02-3383333

Category
    Partner

    Copyright Ⓒ 2021 Nationthailand - All rights reserved.