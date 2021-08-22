Sunday, August 22, 2021

in-focus

Four activists charged over anti-government protests get bail

The Criminal Court on Saturday granted bail to four activists who allegedly participated in the anti-government protest at the Din Daeng Intersection.

Three activists -- Thapchai Sinonyang (22), Chanadol Loymankong (24), and Sahachat Yongchaturas (19) -- were charged with carrying ping pong bombs and other materials during the protest on Friday. All the suspects denied the charge and sought release on bail.

The Criminal Court set the bail amounts at THB110,000 per person for the first and second suspects and at THB35,000 for the third suspect, with the condition that they not repeat the alleged offences or participate in activities that may result in chaos.

Four activists charged over anti-government protests get bail

The Criminal Court also granted bail to Prawit Thiboonbun (19), who allegedly set fire to a police traffic control booth at the Din Daeng intersection on August 10. The bail amount was set at THB47,000 with conditions similar to those for the other three suspects.

Four activists charged over anti-government protests get bail Four activists charged over anti-government protests get bail

Published : August 22, 2021

By : The Nation

Related News

Korat hotel goes on sale after severe impact from the pandemic

Published : August 22, 2021

Five solutions being considered to tackle noise pollution from red line trains

Published : August 22, 2021

How pro-democracy groups plea for UN help culminated in violent clashes with police

Published : August 22, 2021

Din Daeng residents up in arms over clashes between police and protesters

Published : August 22, 2021

Latest News

Korat hotel goes on sale after severe impact from the pandemic

Published : August 22, 2021

Five solutions being considered to tackle noise pollution from red line trains

Published : August 22, 2021

How pro-democracy groups plea for UN help culminated in violent clashes with police

Published : August 22, 2021

Din Daeng residents up in arms over clashes between police and protesters

Published : August 22, 2021

Share this article

Nation Thailnad
ABOUT

ONLINE ADVERTISING
Please contact:
Nutwara Seangwarin
Email: [email protected]
Chalengpot Boonsue
Email: [email protected]
ฝ่ายขาย: 02-3383333

Category
    Partner

    Copyright Ⓒ 2021 Nationthailand - All rights reserved.