Four activists charged over anti-government protests get bail

Three activists -- Thapchai Sinonyang (22), Chanadol Loymankong (24), and Sahachat Yongchaturas (19) -- were charged with carrying ping pong bombs and other materials during the protest on Friday. All the suspects denied the charge and sought release on bail.

The Criminal Court set the bail amounts at THB110,000 per person for the first and second suspects and at THB35,000 for the third suspect, with the condition that they not repeat the alleged offences or participate in activities that may result in chaos.