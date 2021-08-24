Tuesday, August 24, 2021

Missing 4-year-old found dead in cement well

A lost 4-year-old boy was found dead without his pants in a cement well in Bangkok’s Saphan Sung area.

The child was reported lost since August 18. His mother informed the Mirror Foundation that the boy, who was left alone, went missing when she was cleaning dishes.

After an investigation spanning five days, officials came to the conclusion that the 4-year-old hadn’t strayed from the area surrounding his home, so they used four sniffer dogs to trace his exact whereabouts – only to be led to a near-by cement well, where they discovered his body.

The well, measuring 5 metres in width, 15 metres in length and 6 metres deep, was being used to mix cement left over from construction work.

The 4-year-old’s corpse was discovered lying in a prone position and the boy did not have any pants.

Published : August 24, 2021

By : The Nation

