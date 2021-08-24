Thai FDA invites Pfizer to register vaccine for commercial use

The move follows the full approval granted to Pfizer’s vaccine by the United States FDA, said Thai FDA secretary-general Dr Paisan Dankum. Thailand registered Pfizer vaccine for emergency use on June 24.

The full licensing agreement requires Pfizer to provide the Thai FDA with documents on quality, safety and effectiveness of its mRNA vaccine. The licence will allow Pfizer to sell its product as a regular vaccine in Thailand.

Pfizer is currently registered for emergency use in Thailand for people aged over 12. Dr Paisan said full registration would mean it is fully approved for those aged 16 and over, as in the US.