Arrest warrant for Nakhon Sawan cop over killing of drug suspect

A clip of Thitisan and his team trying to suffocate an arrested drug dealer after demanding a 2-million-baht bribe went viral on social media earlier this week.

The clip was recorded at the police station and in the end showed the suspect lying dead.

Thitisan was initially transferred to an inactive post on Sunday and sacked from the police force on Tuesday.

According to the arrest warrant, the former police officer is charged with participating in illegal acts, collaborating to intimidate an individual and committing murder.

Pol General Wissanu Prasartthong-osoth, inspector-general at the Royal Thai Police, said four of the seven officers involved have been arrested. He added that Thitisan cannot hope for mercy.

Some social media users said on Wednesday that the case took too long to resolve and Thitisan may possibly have left the country.