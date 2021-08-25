Wednesday, August 25, 2021

in-focus

Lawmakers approve return to 2-ballot electoral system

The House of Representatives on Wednesday passed an amendment to bring the return of the two-ballot election system.

MPs voted in favour of amending Article 83 of the 2017 Constitution after four and a half hours of deliberation. The vote was won by a majority of 70, with 91 abstentions.

Bhumjaithai, the second-largest party in the government coalition, carried through its threat to abstain from the vote after arguing that the two-ballot system favours large parties at the expense of medium-sized and small parties.

Democrat Party MP Chinnawan Boonyakiat, a member of the Constitution Drafting Committee, insisted the amendment was needed to combat so-called “ghost votes” and election results that favour small parties and undermine the stability of governments.

The switch back to two ballot papers would also boost people's electoral rights by allowing them to vote separately for constituency and party-list MPs, said Chinnawan.

Published : August 25, 2021

By : The Nation

Nation Thailnad
