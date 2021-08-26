Thursday, August 26, 2021

in-focus

Thai factories with over 10% infection rate must “bubble and seal”

Factories where more than 10 per cent of employees are infected with Covid-19 must adopt the “bubble and seal” measure, health officials said on Thursday.

The directive covers Thailand’s 3,300 large factories (200 workers or more) and is aimed at halting serious outbreaks in factories that are hampering Thailand’s industrial sector and spawning cluster infections in communities.

The Department of Health said that factory operators who find that more than 10 per cent of their workers are infected must notify local disease control officials within three hours and adopt the bubble-and-seal measure immediately. They must not continue to operate under normal restrictions, it warned.

Published : August 26, 2021

Related News

Thailand will have 100 smart cities by 2022, promises DES minister

Published : August 26, 2021

Thai business leaders urge Digital Health Pass system to speed up reopening

Published : August 26, 2021

Police catch murder-suspect cop

Published : August 26, 2021

Srinakarin building at risk of collapsing, people urged to avoid area

Published : August 26, 2021

Latest News

Thailand will have 100 smart cities by 2022, promises DES minister

Published : August 26, 2021

Thai business leaders urge Digital Health Pass system to speed up reopening

Published : August 26, 2021

PSU studies use of kratom to treat drug addicts

Published : August 26, 2021

Thai factories with over 10% infection rate must “bubble and seal”

Published : August 26, 2021

Share this article

Nation Thailnad
ABOUT

ONLINE ADVERTISING
Please contact:
Nutwara Seangwarin
Email: [email protected]oup.com
Chalengpot Boonsue
Email: [email protected]
ฝ่ายขาย: 02-3383333

Category
    Partner

    Copyright Ⓒ 2021 Nationthailand - All rights reserved.