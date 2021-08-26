Thai factories with over 10% infection rate must “bubble and seal”

The directive covers Thailand’s 3,300 large factories (200 workers or more) and is aimed at halting serious outbreaks in factories that are hampering Thailand’s industrial sector and spawning cluster infections in communities.

The Department of Health said that factory operators who find that more than 10 per cent of their workers are infected must notify local disease control officials within three hours and adopt the bubble-and-seal measure immediately. They must not continue to operate under normal restrictions, it warned.