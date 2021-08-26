Thailand will have 100 smart cities by 2022, promises DES minister

The minister said the words “smart city” can be defined in many ways, but for his ministry, it stands for a city that uses modern, intelligent technology and innovation to boost efficiency in city services and management. Also, he said, administration costs should be low, and resources used to the optimum to serve the population.
Chaiwut said smart cities should be designed, so they are not just liveable cities but also provide residents with a good quality, sustainable lifestyle.
Published : August 26, 2021
