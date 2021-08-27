GPO to sign purchase contract for 8.5 million ATKs on Monday

“The ATKs will be used by the National Health Security Office and Rajavithi Hospital,” he said. “Both organisations stipulate that the ATKs must be for home use and not professional use and must be approved by Thailand’s Food and Drug Administration.

He added that no requirement has been set regarding approval by the World Health Organisation (WHO).

The GPO’s purchase of 8.5 million ATKs made by Beijing-based Lepu Medical Technology sparked public controversy in recent weeks following news that the brand is banned in the United States due to a high risk of false results. This sparked doubts about the product's quality.

Ostland Capital won the contract with a bid of 70 baht per kit.

Last week, the Rural Doctors Society alerted the GPO that the deal might not comply with the prime minister’s order stipulating that ATKs purchased by the GPO must be approved by the WHO. Lepu’s ATK has not been approved by the WHO. Ostland Capital then stated that all ATKs currently approved by the WHO are for hospital and laboratory use and that not a single brand has received approval for home use.