Saturday, August 28, 2021

in-focus

Ethnic groups in Yala get inoculated against Covid-19

Yala public health officers have been providing Covid-19 vaccine to local residents of Betong district and have now achieved 76 per cent vaccination rate, Worawit Akkarothai, chief of Betong Public Health Office, said on Friday.

“We invited local people to get a jab since earlier this week and have been giving away one set of mosquito net to every vaccine recipient,” he said.

“We aim to create herd immunity in Betong as soon as possible so that the district can be fully opened and resume economic activities, many of which have been suspended for almost two years.”

Ethnic groups in Yala get inoculated against Covid-19

Among local people who got inoculated this week are those of Sakai ethnicity who reside in Aiyoeweng subdistrict.

“This week we have over 50 people from Orang Asli group, a Sakai indigenous population residing in Hala-Bala rain forest, who came in to get their jab at Aiyoeweng vaccination centre,” said Worawit.

“The Orang Asli people are afraid that visitors to the city would bring Covid-19 to their villages, as the Hala-Bala Wildlife Sanctuary is one of the famous attractions in Yala. They are mostly farmers and rubber harvesters. They primarily speak Melayu and communicable-level Thai.”

Ethnic groups in Yala get inoculated against Covid-19

Apart from the Orang Asli people, the inoculation centre also gave jabs to 10 Maniq people, another Sakai indigenous group in Betong.

“Those who got the jabs said that the rest of the village will soon follow,” added Worawit.

Ethnic groups in Yala get inoculated against Covid-19

On Friday, Yala reported 194 new Covid-19 infections, with cumulative cases in the province recorded at 11,112 patients. Of these, 9,028 people have been cured and discharged and 110 people have died.

Published : August 28, 2021

Related News

Survey finds system of hospital patients collecting medicines from pharmacies a success

Published : August 28, 2021

Seven creditors oppose Nok Air’s rehabilitation plan

Published : August 28, 2021

Flash flood warning for Central and East regions as isolated heavy rains forecast

Published : August 28, 2021

Thailand recorded 17,984 Covid-19 cases and 292 deaths on Saturday

Published : August 28, 2021

Latest News

Thai Vietjet resumes domestic flights from 1st September 2021

Published : August 28, 2021

Behind the lens: Viewpoint of a professional whale observer EP.1

Published : August 28, 2021

Survey finds system of hospital patients collecting medicines from pharmacies a success

Published : August 28, 2021

Ethnic groups in Yala get inoculated against Covid-19

Published : August 28, 2021

Share this article

Nation Thailnad
ABOUT

ONLINE ADVERTISING
Please contact:
Nutwara Seangwarin
Email: [email protected]
Chalengpot Boonsue
Email: [email protected]
ฝ่ายขาย: 02-3383333

Category
    Partner

    Copyright Ⓒ 2021 Nationthailand - All rights reserved.