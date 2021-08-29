Sunday, August 29, 2021

in-focus

Sputnik vaccine gets the nod for Phuket tourism sandbox

The Ministry of Health on Saturday has approved the Sputnik V vaccine from Russia and will allow people fully vaccinated to visit Thailand under the Phuket Sandbox project.

Travellers are required to have documents or proof of vaccination and complete the criteria as prescribed by the Ministry of Public Health at least 14 days before departure.

List of vaccines registered under the law on medicines or certified by the World Health Organization or as prescribed by the Ministry of Public Health:

▪︎Sinovac Biotech Ltd - CoronaVac, two doses with period between the jabs not less than 2-4 weeks.

▪︎AstraZeneca & University of Oxford,

▪︎SK Bioscience (Korea),

▪︎Siam Bioscience ▪︎Serum Institute of India (SII) - AstraZeneca or Covishield, two doses with the period between the jabs not less than 4-12 weeks.

▪︎Pfizer Inc and BioNTech - Pfizer BioNTech Covid-19 vaccine or Comirnaty, two doses with gap between the jabs not less than three weeks.

▪︎Johnson & Johnson Services Inc - one eligible dose of Janssen or Janssen/Ad26.COV2.S.

▪︎Moderna Inc - Moderna, two doses with the period between the jabs not less than four weeks.

▪︎Sinopharm Co Ltd - Sinopharm vaccine or Covilo, two doses with period between jabs not less than 3-4 weeks.

▪︎Gamaleya Research Institute of Epidemiology and Microbiology - Sputnik V, two doses with the period between jabs not less than three weeks.

Published : August 29, 2021

Related News

Poll points to low confidence in governments ability to deal with Covid

Published : August 29, 2021

2 million doses of Sinopharm vaccine arrive

Published : August 29, 2021

Cargo train damaged after attack by suspected insurgents in Narathiwat

Published : August 29, 2021

BMA launches new Line account to help treat Covid patients

Published : August 29, 2021

Latest News

Poll points to low confidence in governments ability to deal with Covid

Published : August 29, 2021

Booster third shot needed for the elderly after six months, Pfizer study shows

Published : August 29, 2021

Most of the Americans killed in the Kabul bombing were 9/11 babies who never knew a nation at peace

Published : August 29, 2021

Biden to withdraw U.S. diplomatic staff from Afghanistan as future relationship with the Taliban remains unclear

Published : August 29, 2021

Share this article

Nation Thailnad
ABOUT

ONLINE ADVERTISING
Please contact:
Nutwara Seangwarin
Email: [email protected]
Chalengpot Boonsue
Email: [email protected]
ฝ่ายขาย: 02-3383333

Category
    Partner

    Copyright Ⓒ 2021 Nationthailand - All rights reserved.