Sputnik vaccine gets the nod for Phuket tourism sandbox

Travellers are required to have documents or proof of vaccination and complete the criteria as prescribed by the Ministry of Public Health at least 14 days before departure.

List of vaccines registered under the law on medicines or certified by the World Health Organization or as prescribed by the Ministry of Public Health:

▪︎Sinovac Biotech Ltd - CoronaVac, two doses with period between the jabs not less than 2-4 weeks.

▪︎AstraZeneca & University of Oxford,

▪︎SK Bioscience (Korea),

▪︎Siam Bioscience ▪︎Serum Institute of India (SII) - AstraZeneca or Covishield, two doses with the period between the jabs not less than 4-12 weeks.

▪︎Pfizer Inc and BioNTech - Pfizer BioNTech Covid-19 vaccine or Comirnaty, two doses with gap between the jabs not less than three weeks.

▪︎Johnson & Johnson Services Inc - one eligible dose of Janssen or Janssen/Ad26.COV2.S.

▪︎Moderna Inc - Moderna, two doses with the period between the jabs not less than four weeks.

▪︎Sinopharm Co Ltd - Sinopharm vaccine or Covilo, two doses with period between jabs not less than 3-4 weeks.

▪︎Gamaleya Research Institute of Epidemiology and Microbiology - Sputnik V, two doses with the period between jabs not less than three weeks.