Monday, August 30, 2021

in-focus

Police station chief, deputy transferred as netizens fume over gang rape case

The superintendent of a police station in Nakhon Sawan province and his deputy were transferred over tardiness in investigating an alleged gang rape case.

An 18-year-old girl was reportedly lured by her friend to meet five men, and was later raped by four of them.

When the case started to trend on social media, Pol Colonel Thamrong Chikitsilpin, the superintendent of Mae Wong Police Station, said that medical tests had proved the girl had been raped. He also said that of the four alleged rapists, three were youths.

The case has been trending on social media as “five hell beasts”.

The incident that took place in the jurisdiction of Mae Wong Police Station in April has become a sensation on social media over police tardiness in investigating the case. Posts related to this case were tagged #5เดนนรก (five hell beasts)

Reacting to the public uproar, Pol Lt-General Apichart Sirisit, commander of the Provincial Police Region 6, transferred Thamrong and deputy superintendent Pol Lt-Colonel Prasert Chuksuritravee over the delay in investigating the case.

Apichart said that the transfer order was to “make the operation smooth and efficient”.

Published : August 30, 2021

Nation Thailnad
