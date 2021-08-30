Police station chief, deputy transferred as netizens fume over gang rape case

An 18-year-old girl was reportedly lured by her friend to meet five men, and was later raped by four of them.

When the case started to trend on social media, Pol Colonel Thamrong Chikitsilpin, the superintendent of Mae Wong Police Station, said that medical tests had proved the girl had been raped. He also said that of the four alleged rapists, three were youths.

The case has been trending on social media as “five hell beasts”.

The incident that took place in the jurisdiction of Mae Wong Police Station in April has become a sensation on social media over police tardiness in investigating the case. Posts related to this case were tagged #5เดนนรก (five hell beasts)