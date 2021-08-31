Special 7% tax for online businesses kicks off tomorrow

The 7-per-cent value-added tax will apply to businesses that earn more than 1.8 million baht in online sales annually. The government expects to earn some 5 billion baht from this tax in the first year.

The authorities have been mulling this e-service tax for two years now before it was implemented at the beginning of this year. Businesses required to pay the tax include:

• Online shopping platforms

• Online advertising services

• Online booking services

• Media or application services

• Providers of middlemen services.