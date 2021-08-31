Tuesday, August 31, 2021

in-focus

Public Health Ministry keeps close eye out for C.1.2 variant

Though more than 31 million people in Thailand have received at least one jab against Covid-19, many people are voicing concerns about whether they are protected against the new, more lethal C.1.2 variant.

This variant was recently detected in South Africa, and it is still not known if the vaccines available will be effective against it.

Dr Chawetsan Namwat, director for emergency health hazards and diseases, said the C.1.2 strain has not yet been found in Thailand and that the main variant affecting 92 per cent of the patients is still Delta.

He based this declaration on the fact that the genetics of approximately 500 samples are surveyed weekly.

However, he said, the Public Health Ministry is aware of this strain and is monitoring the situation closely.

Published : August 31, 2021

Related News

MP claims THB2 billion went missing in Sinovac procurement

Published : August 31, 2021

Protester develops lung problems after catching Covid in jail

Published : August 31, 2021

Only 1.95 million doses of Moderna to be delivered this year

Published : August 31, 2021

Supreme Court dismisses case against PAD leaders over 2008 rallies

Published : August 31, 2021

Latest News

HIV self-test kits rolled out in pharmacies nationwide

Published : August 31, 2021

Public Health Ministry keeps close eye out for C.1.2 variant

Published : August 31, 2021

MP claims THB2 billion went missing in Sinovac procurement

Published : August 31, 2021

Krungthai set to launch Thailand’s first index linked note investing in 4 megatrends and ESG

Published : August 31, 2021

Share this article

Nation Thailnad
ABOUT

ONLINE ADVERTISING
Please contact:
Nutwara Seangwarin
Email: [email protected]
Chalengpot Boonsue
Email: [email protected]
ฝ่ายขาย: 02-3383333

Category
    Partner

    Copyright Ⓒ 2021 Nationthailand - All rights reserved.