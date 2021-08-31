Public Health Ministry keeps close eye out for C.1.2 variant

This variant was recently detected in South Africa, and it is still not known if the vaccines available will be effective against it.

Dr Chawetsan Namwat, director for emergency health hazards and diseases, said the C.1.2 strain has not yet been found in Thailand and that the main variant affecting 92 per cent of the patients is still Delta.

He based this declaration on the fact that the genetics of approximately 500 samples are surveyed weekly.

However, he said, the Public Health Ministry is aware of this strain and is monitoring the situation closely.