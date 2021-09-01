Monday, September 13, 2021

Phuket to lift ban on domestic travellers next week

Fully vaccinated domestic travellers will be able to visit Phuket from September 8, when the island will lift its lockdown.

Phuket Governor Narong Woonciew said visitors from other parts of Thailand would be screened under new measures effective from next Wednesday.

Under the new measures, domestic tourists will need proof of their hotel or accommodation reservation on Phuket, paid in advance. Domestic travellers who stay on the island for longer than nine days must also get a Covid-19 test at their own expense on the fifth day.

All visitors must also show proof of vaccination with two shots of Sinovac, Sinopharm, Sputnik V, mixed Sinovac-AstraZeneca jabs, or one jab of AstraZeneca, Pfizer, Moderna or Johnson & Johnson at least 14 days before entry. They must also have a negative result from a Covid-19 RT-PCR or antigen test taken no more than 72 hours before arrival.

Published : September 01, 2021

