Bangkokians can dine in restaurants, but no buffets allowed

Dr Suwanchai Wattanayingcharoenchai, Department of Health director-general, said as of Wednesday (September 1) restaurants in 29 “dark red” provinces can serve diners, but only until 8pm. Air-conditioned restaurants are allowed to fill 50 per cent of their seats, while open-air eateries are allowed 75 per cent.

Alcoholic drinks and buffets are still prohibited.

Every table is required to have a bottle of sanitising gel, and diners are required to maintain a distance of one or two metres. Each restaurant, especially air-conditioned ones, is required to open windows and doors frequently for ventilation. Diners are allowed to spend no more than one hour inside a restaurant.

Dr Suwanchai said that currently it is not necessary for restaurant staff to be fully vaccinated and customers to show proof of vaccination, but that requirement may be applied next month.

The 29 provinces under maximum control include Bangkok, Ayutthaya, Kanchanaburi, Prachuap Khiri Khan, Chonburi, Rayong, Samut Prakan among others.

Meanwhile, restaurants in the 37 maximum-control provinces are allowed to serve until 11pm. However, they cannot serve more than 50 people at any given time.

In the 11 “controlled” provinces, restaurants can open as usual, but have no more than 100 diners on the premises.