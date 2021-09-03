AstraZeneca delivers 5.3 million doses of COVID-19 vaccine to Thailand in August

View
A total of 16.6 million doses of AstraZeneca’s vaccine have now been delivered to Thailand, as part of an aim to deliver 61 million before the end of this year.
The August deliveries to Thailand meet AstraZeneca’s projections for the month, which had forecast between five and six million doses.
James Teague, Country President, AstraZeneca (Thailand) Ltd., said: “There continues to be no higher priority for AstraZeneca in Thailand than manufacturing vaccines that can protect everyone as fast as possible. In partnership with Siam Bioscience, we continue operate at full manufacturing capacity and are leaving no stone unturned to increase supply further still.”
Since the first international launches in early 2021, the vaccine has helped prevent hundreds of thousands of hospitalisations and helped save tens of thousands of lives.
COVID-19 Vaccine AstraZeneca is 80-90% effective against severe disease and hospitalisation and is effective against all severities of COVID-19 across all adult age groups. The vaccine is effective against WHO-identified variants of concern including the current circulating Beta and Delta variants.
COVID-19 Vaccine AstraZeneca has been shown to be generally well tolerated. Incidents of thrombosis with thrombocytopenia (TTS), an extremely rare blood disorder, have been reported in a small number of people who received the vaccine within 14 days of the first dose which reduced to rates expected in the general population after the second dose.
To date, AstraZeneca and its partners have released for supply more than one billion doses of vaccine to over 170 countries; approximately two-thirds of these have been delivered to low- and lower-middle income countries.
COVID-19 Vaccine AstraZeneca
The COVID-19 Vaccine AstraZeneca, (ChAdOx1-S [Recombinant]), formerly AZD1222, was co-invented by the University of Oxford and its spin-out company, Vaccitech. It uses a replication-deficient chimpanzee viral vector based on a weakened version of a common cold virus (adenovirus) that causes infections in chimpanzees and contains the genetic material of the SARS-CoV-2 virus spike protein. After vaccination, the surface spike protein is produced, priming the immune system to attack the SARS-CoV-2 virus if it later infects the body.
