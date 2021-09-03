AstraZeneca delivers 5.3 million doses of COVID-19 vaccine to Thailand in August

A total of 16.6 million doses of AstraZeneca’s vaccine have now been delivered to Thailand, as part of an aim to deliver 61 million before the end of this year.

The August deliveries to Thailand meet AstraZeneca’s projections for the month, which had forecast between five and six million doses.

James Teague, Country President, AstraZeneca (Thailand) Ltd., said: “There continues to be no higher priority for AstraZeneca in Thailand than manufacturing vaccines that can protect everyone as fast as possible. In partnership with Siam Bioscience, we continue operate at full manufacturing capacity and are leaving no stone unturned to increase supply further still.”

Since the first international launches in early 2021, the vaccine has helped prevent hundreds of thousands of hospitalisations and helped save tens of thousands of lives.

COVID-19 Vaccine AstraZeneca is 80-90% effective against severe disease and hospitalisation and is effective against all severities of COVID-19 across all adult age groups. The vaccine is effective against WHO-identified variants of concern including the current circulating Beta and Delta variants.