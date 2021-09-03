Monday, September 13, 2021

Public transport available until 10pm daily in ‘dark red’ provinces

Public transport in the 29 “dark red” provinces can run until 10pm, so people can get home within curfew hours, the Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration (CCSA) said.

Initially, the CCSA had stipulated that public transport services be provided until 9pm. From September 1, curfew hours for provinces under maximum control have been shortened to 10pm-4am.

CCSA decided to extend public transport service hours to ensure people in high-risk areas have access to public transport.

Provinces under maximum control include Bangkok, Ayutthaya, Kanchanaburi, Nonthaburi, Pathum Thani, Phetchaburi, Prachuap Khiri Khan, Samut Prakan, Saraburi, Chonburi and Samut Sakhon among others.

Published : September 03, 2021

