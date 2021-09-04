Bangkok among 5 provinces in phase 2 of tourism reopening plan

Thailand has piloted the reopening of tourist provinces under the tourism "sandbox" scheme since July 1 in Phuket, followed by the “Samui Plus Model” on July 15 that links to the “7+7 Phuket Extension” scheme. Under the scheme, vaccinated visitors of the sandbox programme, who stayed in Phuket for seven days and test negative for Covid-19, can travel to seven tourist attractions in Surat Thani, Krabi and Phang Nga provinces. After the tourists stay in these provinces for 14 days and test negative, they can then travel to other provinces of Thailand.

“The reopening of Phuket and nearby provinces has been successful so far, while the planned reopening of Buri Ram has been put on hold following the postponement of the Moto GP tournament to 2022,” said Pipat.

