Unvaccinated Covid patients must take at least one dose within three months

She said there were doubts about the guidelines for vaccinating people who had been infected with Covid-19. There is a risk of being infected with the delta variant even for those who had been infected with Covid-19, she said.

The Department of Disease Control (DDC) has informed that patients of Covid-19 who have never been vaccinated or haven't completed two injections yet, are both recommended to get one dose of any type of Covid-19 vaccine within 1-3 months after the onset of illness.

Meanwhile, infected patients who have completed two injections do not need another dose.

“Vaccination will be carried out in accordance with the guidelines set by the Department of Disease Control. This is updated as more information becomes available as Covid-19 is an emerging disease. The team of doctors and experts analyse new information before laying down guidelines for vaccinating people for their utmost safety,” said Traisulee.