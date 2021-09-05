Monday, September 13, 2021

in-focus

Unvaccinated Covid patients must take at least one dose within three months

Covid patients who have never been vaccinated must receive one dose within three months of getting infected, deputy government spokeswoman Traisulee Traisoranakul said.

755

View

She said there were doubts about the guidelines for vaccinating people who had been infected with Covid-19. There is a risk of being infected with the delta variant even for those who had been infected with Covid-19, she said.

The Department of Disease Control (DDC) has informed that patients of Covid-19 who have never been vaccinated or haven't completed two injections yet, are both recommended to get one dose of any type of Covid-19 vaccine within 1-3 months after the onset of illness.

Meanwhile, infected patients who have completed two injections do not need another dose.

“Vaccination will be carried out in accordance with the guidelines set by the Department of Disease Control. This is updated as more information becomes available as Covid-19 is an emerging disease. The team of doctors and experts analyse new information before laying down guidelines for vaccinating people for their utmost safety,” said Traisulee.

Published : September 05, 2021

Related News

Most pregnant women not vaccinated despite 2% fatality rate

Published : September 13, 2021

Funerals biggest cause of cluster infections in many provinces

Published : September 13, 2021

Army of state welfare cardholders set to swell amid Covid misery

Published : September 13, 2021

Covid-19 jabs: the key to reopening Thailand safely

Published : September 13, 2021

Latest News

Most pregnant women not vaccinated despite 2% fatality rate

Published : September 13, 2021

Funerals biggest cause of cluster infections in many provinces

Published : September 13, 2021

Army of state welfare cardholders set to swell amid Covid misery

Published : September 13, 2021

Students to get first Pfizer jab before schools reopen in November

Published : September 13, 2021

Share this article

Nation Thailnad
ABOUT

Category

    Copyright Ⓒ 2021 Nationthailand - All rights reserved.