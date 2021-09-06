Thailand lures e-bike manufacturers with investment privileges

“Industries are also urged to promote the use of manual labour together with machines under the Industry 4.0 framework,” he added.

The meeting also approved measures to help businesses affected by lockdown, including extending the deadline for application of ISO 9002, CMMI and related industrial standards. BoI-promoted companies are also allowed to file for temporary suspension of operations for more than two months.

The BoI reported that in the first six months of this year, 801 projects worth a total Bt386.2 billion were granted investment promotion privileges, up 158 per cent from the same period last year. Of these, 232 projects (29 per cent) are located in Eastern Economic Corridor (EEC) with total investment valued at Bt126.6 billion or 33 per cent of total investment value.