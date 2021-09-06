Monday, September 13, 2021

Senate proposes scrapping 209 laws

The Senate’s committee on legal reform has approved changes to 885 laws while advising that 209 laws should be repealed altogether.

Committee chairman Bowornsak Uwanno on Monday reported progress on his panel’s review of more than 1,000 laws during the first quarter (January-March) this year.

He also warned that government agencies who failed to respond to the updated laws and regulations within two years may face punishment.

Bowornsak said the committee was tasked with checking 1,094 laws to see whether they needed to be amended or repealed because they are obsolete or hinder or are inconsistent with prevailing conditions. The committee approved changes to 885 laws, including amendment of ministerial rules, regulations and announcements. It also approved repealing the remaining 209 laws under its purview.

The law reform committee will next inform PM Prayut Chan-o-cha that the 885 approved procedures must be completed by December this year, while the recommendation to repeal the other 209 laws will require a final confirmation from the PM within two months.

Published : September 06, 2021

