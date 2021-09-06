Mall shoppers may need full vaccination, negative test from next month

Department of Health chief Suwanchai Wattanayingcharoenchai said the new “Covid-Free Setting” measure would be enforced according to the infection situation from October.

The measure comprises three aspects:

1. Covid-Free Environment: Frequently touched surfaces cleaned every 1-2 hours, shop products cleaned regularly, air-conditioning system cleaned every 3 months, adopt a HEPA air filtration system or install a local air filtration device, and gatherings banned at any point.

2. Covid-Free Personnel: All employees must be fully vaccinated or have contracted and recovered from Covid-19 in the past 1-3 months. Employees must be screened employees every day with the ThaiSafe Thai system which includes self-testing with antigen kits every 7 days. Employees are also banned from gathering or eating together and must follow universal infection controls.

3. Covid-Free Customers: Screening with the "Thai Safe Thai" platform or other government screening apps before entry to shops. To enter at-risk businesses such as restaurants, beauty salons and hairdressers, customers must show evidence of full vaccination, a history of infection in the past 1-3 months or a negative ATK test in the last 7 days. Also, business operators must comply with provincial disease controls.