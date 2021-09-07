Monday, September 13, 2021

Pfizer rollout for children to begin in Bangkok on Sept 21

Thailand will begin administering Pfizer vaccine to children later this month, with at-risk students in Bangkok first in line for the jabs.

Vulnerable students aged 12-18 at the capital’s 437 public schools can get their first dose of Pfizer at Navamindradhiraj University from September 21, the Bangkok Metropolitan Administration (BMA) said on Tuesday.

The students will be assessed by a doctor and must have proof of disability, illness or a chronic condition. The proof can be a medical certificate, medical appointment letter, disability certificate or document showing chronic illness, said the BMA.

The priority vulnerable group covers children with any of seven chronic conditions and/or obesity. Children are categorised as obese if they are aged 12-13 years and weigh 70 kilograms or more, are 13-15 and 80kg or more, and 15-18 and 90kg or more. The seven chronic conditions are sleep apnoea, chronic respiratory disease including moderate-severe asthma, cardiovascular disease, chronic renal disease, cancer and hypothyroidism, diabetes, and hereditary diseases including Down syndrome, severe neurological impairment and delayed development.

Published : September 07, 2021

