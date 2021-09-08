Monday, September 13, 2021

in-focus

Bangkok switching to mix-and-match jab formula next week

Bangkok will switch its vaccination drive from double AstraZeneca doses to a cocktail of Sinovac and AstraZeneca, starting next Tuesday (September 14).

346

View

The Bangkok Metropolitan Administration (BMA) said the switch is in line with Public Health Ministry guidelines for Dark Red Zone provinces of high infections and controls.

Giving Sinovac as a first dose followed by AstraZeneca as the second dose could be done in three weeks instead of the 12-week gap required for two AstraZeneca jabs, explained the BMA.

The Cabinet on Tuesday approved a budget of 4.25 billion baht to procure another 12 million doses of Sinovac for the mix-and-match programme.

The BMA said 59,238 Covid-19 vaccine jabs were administered in the capital on Wednesday, taking the total number of doses administered in Bangkok to almost 10 million (9,872,041 doses).

Published : September 08, 2021

Related News

Most pregnant women not vaccinated despite 2% fatality rate

Published : September 13, 2021

Funerals biggest cause of cluster infections in many provinces

Published : September 13, 2021

Army of state welfare cardholders set to swell amid Covid misery

Published : September 13, 2021

Covid-19 jabs: the key to reopening Thailand safely

Published : September 13, 2021

Latest News

Most pregnant women not vaccinated despite 2% fatality rate

Published : September 13, 2021

Funerals biggest cause of cluster infections in many provinces

Published : September 13, 2021

Army of state welfare cardholders set to swell amid Covid misery

Published : September 13, 2021

Students to get first Pfizer jab before schools reopen in November

Published : September 13, 2021

Share this article

Nation Thailnad
ABOUT

Category

    Copyright Ⓒ 2021 Nationthailand - All rights reserved.