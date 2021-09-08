Bangkok switching to mix-and-match jab formula next week

The Bangkok Metropolitan Administration (BMA) said the switch is in line with Public Health Ministry guidelines for Dark Red Zone provinces of high infections and controls.

Giving Sinovac as a first dose followed by AstraZeneca as the second dose could be done in three weeks instead of the 12-week gap required for two AstraZeneca jabs, explained the BMA.

The Cabinet on Tuesday approved a budget of 4.25 billion baht to procure another 12 million doses of Sinovac for the mix-and-match programme.

The BMA said 59,238 Covid-19 vaccine jabs were administered in the capital on Wednesday, taking the total number of doses administered in Bangkok to almost 10 million (9,872,041 doses).