FDA considers Sinopharm jabs for children aged 3+

Biogenetech, the licensed importer of Sinopharm vaccines, has submitted documents with the Thai Food and Drug Administration (FDA) on using the vaccine for children aged three and above.

The application was submitted on September 2.

Dr Paisan Dankhum, FDA secretary-general, said the authorities will take no more than 30 days to consider the application.

Sinopharm has been approved for people above the age of 18, while Moderna and Pfizer jabs are allowed for children aged 12 and above.

Published : September 08, 2021

