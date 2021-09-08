FDA considers Sinopharm jabs for children aged 3+

View
The application was submitted on September 2.
Dr Paisan Dankhum, FDA secretary-general, said the authorities will take no more than 30 days to consider the application.
Sinopharm has been approved for people above the age of 18, while Moderna and Pfizer jabs are allowed for children aged 12 and above.
Published : September 08, 2021
