Hunt on for hacker as hospital databases checked nationwide

DES Minister Chaiwut Thanakamanusorn said the data leak at Phetchabun Hospital in the lower-North was from a new internal system that may not meet data-security standards. He added that internet connections to hospital data systems had been suspended and log-in records were being checked in a bid to find the hacker.

Meanwhile, rumours that as many as 30 million records were stolen from the hospital were likely false, said the National Cyber ​​Security Commission.

Commission deputy chief Amorn Chomchai explained that the hackers appeared to have released the stolen data for sale online in July before withdrawing it and then releasing the same data for sale again.