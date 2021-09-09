Lockdown does little to reduce road deaths in Greater Bangkok

This is despite the semi-lockdown imposed to curb Covid-19 infections.

In a ceremony presided over by Deputy Interior Minister Niphon Boonyamanee on Thursday, the Road Safety Operation Centre (RSOC) launched a new integrated system that will help prevent and reduce road crashes.

The system, designed in line with the UN Sustainable Development Goals and Stockholm Declaration, aims to reduce the rate of injuries and road deaths to 12 out of 100,000 persons by 2027.

For 2022 though, the RSOC is aiming for a more realistic rate of 22.85 out of 100,000. The rate in 2018 stood at 32.7 per 100,000 of the population.