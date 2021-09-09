Monday, September 13, 2021

Lockdown does little to reduce road deaths in Greater Bangkok

Since January, Bangkok and adjoining provinces have seen 9,237 deaths and 602,914 people injured from road accidents, according to the Road Accident Victims Protection Co.

This is despite the semi-lockdown imposed to curb Covid-19 infections.

In a ceremony presided over by Deputy Interior Minister Niphon Boonyamanee on Thursday, the Road Safety Operation Centre (RSOC) launched a new integrated system that will help prevent and reduce road crashes.

The system, designed in line with the UN Sustainable Development Goals and Stockholm Declaration, aims to reduce the rate of injuries and road deaths to 12 out of 100,000 persons by 2027.

For 2022 though, the RSOC is aiming for a more realistic rate of 22.85 out of 100,000. The rate in 2018 stood at 32.7 per 100,000 of the population.

Published : September 09, 2021

