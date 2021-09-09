Monday, September 13, 2021

Bangkok among 5 more provinces reopening to foreign tourists on Oct 1

Bangkok, Chonburi, Phetchaburi, Prachuap Khiri Khan and Chiang Mai will reopen to foreign tourists on October 1, the government said on Thursday.

The second phase of reopening the country follows the success of tourism “sandbox” schemes in Phuket, Phang Nga, Krabi and Surat Thani over the past two months, said government spokesman Thanakorn Wangboonkongchana.

Phuket sandbox tourists had spent an average of 6,000-7,000 baht per trip, bringing total tourism income of 1.634 billion baht to boost recovery of the island’s economy, said Thanakorn.

The five provinces set to reopen under phase 2 are now accelerating vaccination and launching tourism campaigns such as the Bangkok Sandbox, Hua Hin Recharge, and Charming Chiang Mai.

Phase 3 of the plan will see another 21 provinces open in mid-October.

These are Lamphun, Phrae, Nan, Mae Hong Son, Chiang Rai and Sukhothai in the North; Udon Thani, Nong Khai, Bueng Kan and Ubon Ratchathani in the Northeast; Kanchanaburi and Ratchaburi in the West; Rayong, Chanthaburi and Trat in the East; Ayutthaya in the Central Region; and Nakhon Si Thammarat, Ranong and Satun in the South.

Phase 4 will see another 13 border provinces open in January next year under travel-bubble agreements with neighbouring countries.

Published : September 09, 2021

