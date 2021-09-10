Monday, September 13, 2021

in-focus

DES to ensure smooth transition of satellite operations from Thaicom to NT

Officials from the Digital Economy and Society (DES) Ministry and the National Telecom Public Co Ltd (NT) will visit the head office of Thaicom Public Co Ltd on Friday to oversee the handover of satellite operations.

83

View

Thaicom’s 30-year concession expires today (September 10).

“People can rest assured that satellite TV and other telecommunication services will continue as normal as Thaicom transferred all its assets under the satellite project to NT since July 30,” DES Minister Chaiwut Thanakamanusorn said.

“The transfer of the Thaicom project to the state will boost the country’s telecommunications strength and ensure people from all walks of life can access quality internet and telecom services. This will also help reserve Thailand’s orbital positions for its telecom satellites.”

Thaicom manages two satellites under NT’s supervision, namely Thaicom 4 (IP Star) at 119.5 degrees East and Thaicom 6 at 78.5 degrees East.

 

Related Stories

Thaicom, CAT go into joint venture to strengthen nation’s telecommunications structure

Intouch, Thaicom stocks take big hit after ministry seeks compensation for lost satellite

Thaicom 5 deorbited

Thaicom’s was given the concession on September 11, 1991, and has earned the state 13.85 billion baht in revenue so far – significantly higher than the 1.41 billion baht required by the contract.

On Thursday, Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha appointed a panel of 16 individuals to check if Thaicom and Intouch Holdings, which holds 51 per cent of Thaicom, are following the terms of the concession contract and other related requirements.

The panel is chaired by General Wittawat Ratchatanan, former Ombudsman chair, and comprises legal and telecom exports such as Deputy Prime Minister Wissanu Krea-ngam, director of NT Plc Colonel Sappachai Huwanan and Justice Ministry permanent-secretary Wisit Wisitsora-at.

Published : September 10, 2021

Related News

Most pregnant women not vaccinated despite 2% fatality rate

Published : September 13, 2021

Funerals biggest cause of cluster infections in many provinces

Published : September 13, 2021

Army of state welfare cardholders set to swell amid Covid misery

Published : September 13, 2021

Covid-19 jabs: the key to reopening Thailand safely

Published : September 13, 2021

Latest News

Most pregnant women not vaccinated despite 2% fatality rate

Published : September 13, 2021

Funerals biggest cause of cluster infections in many provinces

Published : September 13, 2021

Army of state welfare cardholders set to swell amid Covid misery

Published : September 13, 2021

Students to get first Pfizer jab before schools reopen in November

Published : September 13, 2021

Share this article

Nation Thailnad
ABOUT

Category

    Copyright Ⓒ 2021 Nationthailand - All rights reserved.