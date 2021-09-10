DES to ensure smooth transition of satellite operations from Thaicom to NT

Thaicom’s 30-year concession expires today (September 10).

“People can rest assured that satellite TV and other telecommunication services will continue as normal as Thaicom transferred all its assets under the satellite project to NT since July 30,” DES Minister Chaiwut Thanakamanusorn said.

“The transfer of the Thaicom project to the state will boost the country’s telecommunications strength and ensure people from all walks of life can access quality internet and telecom services. This will also help reserve Thailand’s orbital positions for its telecom satellites.”

Thaicom manages two satellites under NT’s supervision, namely Thaicom 4 (IP Star) at 119.5 degrees East and Thaicom 6 at 78.5 degrees East.

Related Stories

Thaicom, CAT go into joint venture to strengthen nation’s telecommunications structure

Intouch, Thaicom stocks take big hit after ministry seeks compensation for lost satellite

Thaicom 5 deorbited