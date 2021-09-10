DES to ensure smooth transition of satellite operations from Thaicom to NT

View
Thaicom’s 30-year concession expires today (September 10).
“People can rest assured that satellite TV and other telecommunication services will continue as normal as Thaicom transferred all its assets under the satellite project to NT since July 30,” DES Minister Chaiwut Thanakamanusorn said.
“The transfer of the Thaicom project to the state will boost the country’s telecommunications strength and ensure people from all walks of life can access quality internet and telecom services. This will also help reserve Thailand’s orbital positions for its telecom satellites.”
Thaicom manages two satellites under NT’s supervision, namely Thaicom 4 (IP Star) at 119.5 degrees East and Thaicom 6 at 78.5 degrees East.
Related Stories
Thaicom, CAT go into joint venture to strengthen nation’s telecommunications structure
Intouch, Thaicom stocks take big hit after ministry seeks compensation for lost satellite
Thaicom’s was given the concession on September 11, 1991, and has earned the state 13.85 billion baht in revenue so far – significantly higher than the 1.41 billion baht required by the contract.
On Thursday, Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha appointed a panel of 16 individuals to check if Thaicom and Intouch Holdings, which holds 51 per cent of Thaicom, are following the terms of the concession contract and other related requirements.
The panel is chaired by General Wittawat Ratchatanan, former Ombudsman chair, and comprises legal and telecom exports such as Deputy Prime Minister Wissanu Krea-ngam, director of NT Plc Colonel Sappachai Huwanan and Justice Ministry permanent-secretary Wisit Wisitsora-at.
Published : September 10, 2021
Published : September 13, 2021
Published : September 13, 2021
Published : September 13, 2021
Published : September 13, 2021
Published : September 13, 2021
Published : September 13, 2021
Published : September 13, 2021
Published : September 13, 2021