Teacher, 59, caught in Facebook honeytrap by ‘gorgeous’ Kalasin woman

The teacher told police in the Northeast province he was being scammed by a beautiful 32-year-old woman from Kalasin.

The victim produced a profile picture of the woman and the chat log record as evidence.

He said the woman had contacted him on Sunday via her Facebook page, which had a gorgeous profile picture under the name “Sorn Laaiad”. She sent a message asking him to accept her friend request. When he did so, she began sending nude pictures of herself to him.

They agreed to meet up on Wednesday in Buriram, where he took her for a meal before they went back to a hotel together. He admitted to having consensual sex with the woman and transferring three payments totalling 13,700 baht to her bank account.

He believes the woman resorted to blackmail after he cut off contact and refused to transfer any more money to her account.