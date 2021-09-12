Majority of people believe Prayut could be on the way out as PM

The National Institute of Development Administration (NIDA) revealed the results of a public survey entitled "Political Possibilities of Big Three (Prawit Wongsuwan, Anupong Paochinda, and Prayut Chan-o-cha)" conducted between September 6-9.

A total of 1,310 respondents aged 18 years and above expressed their opinion across the country.

The following were the responses to key questions:

▪︎On the possibility of General Prayut Chan-o-cha serving his last term as prime minister

- 32.06 per cent said it was very likely

- 30.53 per cent said it's quite possible

- 22.60 per cent said it's impossible

- 10.84 per cent said it's not very likely

- 3.97 per cent said they didn't know.

▪︎ On the possibility of General Prawit Wongsuwan becoming prime minister after the next election

- 62.82 per cent said it was not possible

- 13.97 per cent said it was unlikely

- 13.51 per cent said it was quite possible

- 4.66 per cent said it was very likely

- 5.04 per cent did not know.

▪︎ Asked on the possibility of the big three continuing to play a role in forming a government after the next election

- 39.47 per cent said it was quite possible

- 23.28 per cent said it was impossible

- 20.69 per cent said it was very likely

- 12.21 per cent said it was unlikely

, 4.35 per cent said they did not know.