Fire breaks out at famous nightclub in Pattaya

The building manager, Phakphum Klinsrisuk, 39, reportedly said that he heard a loud explosion at around 9pm from the second floor of the restaurant, which occupies four units of the commercial building. He alerted two other staffers to evacuate the building and called firefighters.

Officials used 10 firetrucks to prevent the flames from spreading to nearby buildings and extinguished the fire at around 12.30am.

Officials sealed off nearby areas due to the danger of the building collapsing because of the damage caused by the fire. They are also collecting evidence and interviewing witnesses to find out the cause of the fire.

There was no report of any injuries or deaths.