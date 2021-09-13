Monday, September 13, 2021

in-focus

Most pregnant women not vaccinated despite 2% fatality rate

Alarmed at the low vaccination rate and high fatalities among pregnant women, the government has launched a campaign to vaccinate 100,000 expectant mothers against Covid-19 in one month.

Overseeing the campaign launch on Monday, Deputy Public Health Minister Satit Pitutecha said pregnant women are being prioritised for jabs because they are at high risk of serious illness from Covid-19.

Of the total 3,668 pregnant women infected with coronavirus since April 1 this year, more than 2 per cent (82) have died, according to Department of Health data. Meanwhile, 180 babies have been born with Covid-19.

Around 500,000 women fall pregnant each year in Thailand.

However, only 73,000 have been vaccinated so far – 55,697 with their first dose, 17,574 with two doses and 197 with three doses.

Studies have confirmed that vaccination is safe for women up to 12 weeks pregnant, Satit said.

Published : September 13, 2021

Related News

Funerals biggest cause of cluster infections in many provinces

Published : September 13, 2021

Army of state welfare cardholders set to swell amid Covid misery

Published : September 13, 2021

Covid-19 jabs: the key to reopening Thailand safely

Published : September 13, 2021

Batch of 2m Pfizer doses to arrive on Sept 29: Anutin

Published : September 13, 2021

Latest News

Most pregnant women not vaccinated despite 2% fatality rate

Published : September 13, 2021

Funerals biggest cause of cluster infections in many provinces

Published : September 13, 2021

Army of state welfare cardholders set to swell amid Covid misery

Published : September 13, 2021

Students to get first Pfizer jab before schools reopen in November

Published : September 13, 2021

Share this article

Nation Thailnad
ABOUT

Category

    Copyright Ⓒ 2021 Nationthailand - All rights reserved.