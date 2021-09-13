Most pregnant women not vaccinated despite 2% fatality rate

Overseeing the campaign launch on Monday, Deputy Public Health Minister Satit Pitutecha said pregnant women are being prioritised for jabs because they are at high risk of serious illness from Covid-19.

Of the total 3,668 pregnant women infected with coronavirus since April 1 this year, more than 2 per cent (82) have died, according to Department of Health data. Meanwhile, 180 babies have been born with Covid-19.

Around 500,000 women fall pregnant each year in Thailand.

However, only 73,000 have been vaccinated so far – 55,697 with their first dose, 17,574 with two doses and 197 with three doses.

Studies have confirmed that vaccination is safe for women up to 12 weeks pregnant, Satit said.