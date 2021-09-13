Funerals biggest cause of cluster infections in many provinces

Sit-down meals where face masks are removed had made funerals infections hotspots across the country, Centre for COVID-19 Situation Administration (CCSA) spokesperson Taweesin Visanuyothin said on Monday.

He added that banquets, markets, restaurants, bus stations, schools, and flea markets were also reporting new infections.​

Thailand logged 13,637 Covid-19 fatalities between April 1 and September 9, the CCSA said.

However, the fatality rate is declining in Bangkok and surrounding provinces.

The youngest victim was 12 days old while the oldest was 109 years old. Most victims had underlying health conditions, with the top five being high blood pressure, diabetes, high cholesterol, kidney disease and obesity. Most Covid-19 fatalities occurred in hospital (13,067 or 95.82%), with 361 occurring outside hospital (2.65%), and 209 at unspecified locations (1.53%).