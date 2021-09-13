Monday, September 13, 2021

in-focus

Funerals biggest cause of cluster infections in many provinces

Funerals have overtaken banquets, markets, restaurants, bus stations and schools as the most common cause of Covid-19 cluster infections in many provinces.

Sit-down meals where face masks are removed had made funerals infections hotspots across the country, Centre for COVID-19 Situation Administration (CCSA) spokesperson Taweesin Visanuyothin said on Monday.

He added that banquets, markets, restaurants, bus stations, schools, and flea markets were also reporting new infections.​

Thailand logged 13,637 Covid-19 fatalities between April 1 and September 9, the CCSA said.

However, the fatality rate is declining in Bangkok and surrounding provinces.

The youngest victim was 12 days old while the oldest was 109 years old. Most victims had underlying health conditions, with the top five being high blood pressure, diabetes, high cholesterol, kidney disease and obesity. Most Covid-19 fatalities occurred in hospital (13,067 or 95.82%), with 361 occurring outside hospital (2.65%), and 209 at unspecified locations (1.53%).

Published : September 13, 2021

Related News

Most pregnant women not vaccinated despite 2% fatality rate

Published : September 13, 2021

Army of state welfare cardholders set to swell amid Covid misery

Published : September 13, 2021

Covid-19 jabs: the key to reopening Thailand safely

Published : September 13, 2021

Batch of 2m Pfizer doses to arrive on Sept 29: Anutin

Published : September 13, 2021

Latest News

Most pregnant women not vaccinated despite 2% fatality rate

Published : September 13, 2021

Funerals biggest cause of cluster infections in many provinces

Published : September 13, 2021

Army of state welfare cardholders set to swell amid Covid misery

Published : September 13, 2021

Students to get first Pfizer jab before schools reopen in November

Published : September 13, 2021

Share this article

Nation Thailnad
ABOUT

Category

    Copyright Ⓒ 2021 Nationthailand - All rights reserved.