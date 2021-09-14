Liked by some, loathed by many, novelist Thommayanti’s mixed legacy

According to the Writers’ Association of Thailand, Thommayanti died peacefully. The cause of her death was not clearly mentioned, but it could be old age.

Despite being known generally as Thommayanti, Wimon in fact had other pen names, such as Laksanawadee, Rose La Reine and Kanok-lekha.

Thommayanti's early years

Wimon was born on July 10, 1936, in Bangkok. After graduating from Khemasiri Memorial School, she attended Thammasat University, studying law and then changing to business.

During her time at the university, she was active in debates, together with two future prime ministers -- Chuan Leekpai and Samak Sundaravej.

In the third year of her studies, she left the university and became a teacher at St Joseph Convent School in Bangkok. She also started work towards becoming a professional novelist at this time, and continued her career until she was 70.

Wimon was chosen as a member of the National Legislative Assembly of Thailand in 1977, and a senator in 1979. In addition, she was promoted as director of the Bangkok Mass Transit Authority in 1984.

In 2012, the novelist was honoured by the Ministry of Culture as National Artist for literature.