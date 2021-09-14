Royal Academy to import 8 million Moderna booster jabs

CRA on Tuesday announced it had signed a deal with ZP Therapeutics – a business unit of Zuellig Pharma – to supply and distribute 8 million doses of the mRNA vaccine next year.

The first shipments are expected to arrive in the first quarter of 2022 before being gradually distributed.

Early data indicates the Moderna booster raises immunity against the Delta variant by 42.3 times. Meanwhile, it boosts immunity against Beta and Gamma by 32 times and 43.6 times, respectively.

CRA will collect data of Moderna recipients in Thailand from the end of this year to check its effect on immunity.

The academy plans to distribute the Moderna vaccine to private companies, local government organisations, hospitals and at-risk groups who have had two doses of Sinopharm vaccine.