Tuesday, September 14, 2021

in-focus

Royal Academy to import 8 million Moderna booster jabs

Chulabhorn Royal Academy (CRA) has teamed up with Zuellig Pharma to import 8 million doses of Moderna for use as booster shots in 2022.

CRA on Tuesday announced it had signed a deal with ZP Therapeutics – a business unit of Zuellig Pharma – to supply and distribute 8 million doses of the mRNA vaccine next year.

The first shipments are expected to arrive in the first quarter of 2022 before being gradually distributed.

Early data indicates the Moderna booster raises immunity against the Delta variant by 42.3 times. Meanwhile, it boosts immunity against Beta and Gamma by 32 times and 43.6 times, respectively.

CRA will collect data of Moderna recipients in Thailand from the end of this year to check its effect on immunity.

The academy plans to distribute the Moderna vaccine to private companies, local government organisations, hospitals and at-risk groups who have had two doses of Sinopharm vaccine.

Published : September 14, 2021

Related News

Govt offers tax break to firms buying ATKs for workers

Published : September 14, 2021

Govt approves budget for 1 million doses of Moderna

Published : September 14, 2021

State of emergency in 3 deep South provinces extended

Published : September 14, 2021

Cabinet approves long-term visas to lure 1 million wealthy foreigners

Published : September 14, 2021

Latest News

Govt offers tax break to firms buying ATKs for workers

Published : September 14, 2021

Govt approves budget for 1 million doses of Moderna

Published : September 14, 2021

Royal Academy to import 8 million Moderna booster jabs

Published : September 14, 2021

State of emergency in 3 deep South provinces extended

Published : September 14, 2021

Share this article

Nation Thailnad
ABOUT

Category

    Copyright Ⓒ 2021 Nationthailand - All rights reserved.