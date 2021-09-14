Govt approves budget for 1 million doses of Moderna

Zuellig Pharma, the supplier and distributor of Moderna in Thailand, has offered the mRNA vaccine at a price of 940 baht per dose plus transportation costs of 26.75 baht, totalling 966.75 baht per dose.

A downpayment of 30 per cent of the total purchase value will be made this month. Zuellig Pharma is expected to deliver the first batch of Moderna vaccine in early 2022.