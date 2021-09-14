Govt approves budget for 1 million doses of Moderna

Zuellig Pharma, the supplier and distributor of Moderna in Thailand, has offered the mRNA vaccine at a price of 940 baht per dose plus transportation costs of 26.75 baht, totalling 966.75 baht per dose.
A downpayment of 30 per cent of the total purchase value will be made this month. Zuellig Pharma is expected to deliver the first batch of Moderna vaccine in early 2022.
Published : September 14, 2021
