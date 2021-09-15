Suspected rapist nabbed after 19 years on the run

The man (whose name and surname were not revealed) had raped a girl, 16, in 2002 at a rented room in Bangkok’s Nong Khaem district.

He reportedly committed the same crime at several worker camps in Samut Prakan.

The fugitive was finally nabbed following an arrest warrant issued by the Samut Prakan provincial court.

Police learned that he rarely visited his hometown in Ubon Ratchathani, and recently came to know that he was living in Samut Prakan’s Phra Pradaeng district. They didn’t waste any more time, promptly arresting the man.

The suspect has denied all charges of rape.