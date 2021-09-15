Wednesday, September 15, 2021

Only 91 of over 30,000 Phuket Sandbox arrivals tested positive: CCSA

The Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration (CCSA) announced on Wednesday that of the 32,005 travellers under the Phuket Sandbox scheme, only 91 or 0.28 per cent have tested positive so far.

This announcement was made in a bid to allay people’s fears about infection clusters.

CCSA spokesman Dr Taweesilp Visanuyothin said most of the infections were traced to the Delta variant.

Between July 1 and September 14, 359 flights have landed in Thailand and most of the arrivals were from the United States, followed by Israel, the United Arab Emirates, the United Kingdom and Germany.

Since July 1, 524,221 nights have been booked in SHA+ hotels in Phuket and 7,135 nights in Surat Thani, Phang Nga and Krabi.

The spokesman said the prime minister has instructed tourism authorities to prepare for the high season, which falls in the fourth quarter of the year, and make adjustments in line with the new normal.

Published : September 15, 2021

