Wednesday, September 15, 2021

in-focus

Moderna delivery brought forward to mid-October

Thailand will receive almost 2 million Moderna vaccine doses next month, after the supplier brought forward the delivery date.

Zuellig Pharma, the distributor and importer of Moderna vaccine, revealed on Wednesday that the manufacturer will be able to deliver the first batch of 1,958,400 doses around mid-October. Thailand will then receive about 300,000 doses per week.

The country has ordered a total of 9 million Moderna doses through two state agencies – 8 million through Chulabhorn Royal Academy and 1 million through the Thai Red Cross Society.

Zuellig Pharma expects to complete delivery of 6 million doses by the end of this year, with the remaining 3 million doses scheduled to arrive no later than March 2022.

Samples from each vaccine batch will be sent to the Thai Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for quality checks before the doses are distributed to private hospitals and the Thai Red Cross Society.

The Government Pharmaceutical Organisation will allocate the Moderna doses according to quotas booked through private hospitals and the Thai Red Cross Society.

Published : September 15, 2021

