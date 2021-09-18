Saturday, September 18, 2021

Rains expected to ease off across Thailand as monsoon weakens

The Thailand Meteorological Department on Saturday forecast less rain across the country as the southwest monsoon prevailing over the Andaman Sea, the South and the Gulf of Thailand is weakening.

Waves in the Andaman Sea and the Gulf of Thailand are about a metre high and 1-2 metres during thundershowers. The department advised all ships to proceed with caution and keep off thundershowers.

The weather forecast for the next 24 hours:

North: Thundershowers in 60 per cent of the areas; temperature lows of 23-24 degrees Celsius, highs of 31-33°C.

Northeast: Thundershowers in 40 per cent of the areas; temperature lows of 23-26°C, highs of 30-34°C.

Central: Thundershowers in 30 per cent of the areas; temperature lows of 24-25°C, highs of 33-34°C.

East: Thundershowers in 60 per cent of the areas; temperature lows of 23-26°C, highs of 32-34°C; waves a metre high and 1-2 metres during thundershowers.

South (east coast): Thundershowers in 30 per cent of the areas; temperature lows of 24-25°C, highs of 31-35°C; waves a metre high and 1-2 metres during thundershowers.

South (west coast): Thundershowers in 20 per cent of the areas; temperature lows of 20-25°C, highs of 32-34°C; waves a metre high and 1-2 metres during thundershowers.

Bangkok and surrounding areas: Thundershowers in 30 per cent of the areas; temperature lows of 25-27°C, highs of 32-34°C.

Source: Thailand Meteorological Department

Published : September 18, 2021

