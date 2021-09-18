Rains expected to ease off across Thailand as monsoon weakens

Waves in the Andaman Sea and the Gulf of Thailand are about a metre high and 1-2 metres during thundershowers. The department advised all ships to proceed with caution and keep off thundershowers.

The weather forecast for the next 24 hours:

North: Thundershowers in 60 per cent of the areas; temperature lows of 23-24 degrees Celsius, highs of 31-33°C.

Northeast: Thundershowers in 40 per cent of the areas; temperature lows of 23-26°C, highs of 30-34°C.

Central: Thundershowers in 30 per cent of the areas; temperature lows of 24-25°C, highs of 33-34°C.

East: Thundershowers in 60 per cent of the areas; temperature lows of 23-26°C, highs of 32-34°C; waves a metre high and 1-2 metres during thundershowers.

South (east coast): Thundershowers in 30 per cent of the areas; temperature lows of 24-25°C, highs of 31-35°C; waves a metre high and 1-2 metres during thundershowers.

South (west coast): Thundershowers in 20 per cent of the areas; temperature lows of 20-25°C, highs of 32-34°C; waves a metre high and 1-2 metres during thundershowers.

Bangkok and surrounding areas: Thundershowers in 30 per cent of the areas; temperature lows of 25-27°C, highs of 32-34°C.

Source: Thailand Meteorological Department