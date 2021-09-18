Saturday, September 18, 2021

in-focus

Man sets fire to own house after sister turns down request for money

A man burned down his own house in Kalasin province on Friday after his sister refused to give him money.

Firefighters took more than one hour to put out the fire, which completely destroyed the building in Muang district.

The 46-year-old suspected arsonist, whose name and surname were not revealed, reportedly confessed to police that he had burned his house in anger after his sister, who lives in another province, refused to give him money.

Police also learned from his neighbors that he had tried to burn his house down earlier on the same day, but was stopped by some neighbours.

Published : September 18, 2021

Related News

Does video show policeman extorting money from vendor? Din Daeng office explains

Published : September 18, 2021

Phuket opens special clinic to deal with Covid cases

Published : September 18, 2021

Man sets fire to building and laughs it off

Published : September 18, 2021

Military chopper flies newborn to Chiang Mai for medical treatment

Published : September 18, 2021

Latest News

Exploring Yaowarat

Published : September 18, 2021

Does video show policeman extorting money from vendor? Din Daeng office explains

Published : September 18, 2021

Phuket opens special clinic to deal with Covid cases

Published : September 18, 2021

Man sets fire to own house after sister turns down request for money

Published : September 18, 2021

Share this article

Nation Thailnad
ABOUT

Category

    Copyright Ⓒ 2021 Nationthailand - All rights reserved.